Jay Leno “in good spirits” as doctors give update on burn treatments following accident

todayNovember 16, 2022

CNBC

Dr. Peter Grossman, of Los Angeles’ Grossman Burn Center, gave the media an update Wednesday on Jay Leno‘s condition, after he was seriously burned in a garage fire last week. 

Grossman explained that although Leno’s burns to his face, hand and chest were serious, the comedian and former Tonight Show host was in good spirits Wednesday. He has been up and walking around the hospital, even handing out cookies to children in the burn unit.  

Grossman clarified that Leno suffered “significant, deep second-degree” burns and “possibly” some third-degree burns in the incident, during which the avid car collector and gearhead was sprayed with gasoline from an antique car and set ablaze by a stray spark in his Burbank garage.

Leno has also been receiving hyperbaric therapy to minimize the damage and stimulate healing. Grossman said Leno underwent a skin graft procedure, noting it’s “too early to tell” if more will be needed.

The 72-year-old was listed in good condition despite his injuries, with a full recovery expected. Grossman, who is also a plastic surgeon, remarked it “is still way too early to tell” if there will be permanent scarring from the burns. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

