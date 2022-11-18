AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jennifer Hudson to perform for annual Ed Asner charity reading of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

The Ed Asner Family Center‘s annual charity reading of It’s A Wonderful Life has added an EGOT winner to this year’s line-up.

Jennifer Hudson will contribute a musical performance at this year’s reading on Sunday, December 11, which has already attracted stars Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons and Jean Smart.

The event, which kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), a charity the late Emmy winner started, which is dedicated to helping people with special needs and their families. Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron will once again serve as emcee.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lauren-spencer-smith,-joe-jonas,-olivia-rodrigo-and-more-to-perform-at-sunday’s-‘venture-into-cures’-fundraiser
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Joe Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform at Sunday’s ‘Venture Into Cures’ fundraiser

ABC The third annual Venture Into Cures online benefit streaming event is this Sunday, and artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Joe Jonas will be on hand to help raise money. The online fundraiser will support people and families affected by epidermolysis bullosa -- known as EB. Mayo Clinic describes it as a rare genetic skin disorder. Those with EB are born with fragile skin that blisters in response to minor injuries. There is no cure. In addition to Olivia […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%