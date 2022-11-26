AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Lopez announces new album, ‘This Is Me…Now,’ coming in 2023

todayNovember 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Jennifer Lopez has big plans for the new year. She’s releasing her first new album in eight years, This Is Me…Now, in 2023.

The entertainer announced the project on Friday, November 25 -– the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me…Then. Having previously wiped her entire Instagram clean, she also shared an album announcement post, which included the track list.

According to a press release, the album will feature “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, [and] upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals.”

At least some of the songs appear inspired by her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, including “Dear Ben pt. II” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” the latter seemingly referencing their first marriage ceremony in July.  They had a larger, more formal wedding ceremony in Georgia in August.

Here is the album’s track list:

“This Is Me … Now”

“To Be Yours”

“Mad in Love”

“Can’t Get Enough”

“Rebound”

“not. going. anywhere.”

“Dear Ben pt. ll”

“Hummingbird”

“Hearts and Flowers”

“Broken Like Me”

“This Time Around”

“Midnight Trip to Vegas”

“Greatest Love Story Never Told”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

oscar-winning-‘fame’-and-‘flashdance’-singer/actress-irene-cara-dead-at-63
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Oscar-winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer/actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Singer and actress Irene Cara, best known for starring in and singing the title song of the movie Fame, and topping the charts with "Flashdance...What a Feeling," from the movie Flashdance, has died, her publicist announced on social media. She was 63. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Judith A. Moose posted on Cara's official Twitter account. Moose […]

todayNovember 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%