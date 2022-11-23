Jennifer Lopez’s social media goes dark

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

What is Jennifer Lopez planning? The singer’s Instagram has been wiped clean, sparking theories that new music might be on the way.

Looking up her profile turns up an empty account with no photos. As for her profile picture, it’s just a black dot. No other information was given to shed light on the dramatic shift, but fans are being directed to her OnTheJLo website via her bio.

On Twitter, Jennifer blacked out her header and profile image, but her tweets appear to be intact. The same goes for her TikTok account.

This has fans buzzing that a new album could be on the way, as artists such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have wiped their socials to mark a new music era.

Jennifer’s last album, A.K.A., arrived in July 2014. Fans are hoping this means she is finally ready to release her long-awaited ninth studio album.