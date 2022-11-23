AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Lopez’s social media goes dark

todayNovember 23, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

What is Jennifer Lopez planning? The singer’s Instagram has been wiped clean, sparking theories that new music might be on the way.

Looking up her profile turns up an empty account with no photos. As for her profile picture, it’s just a black dot.  No other information was given to shed light on the dramatic shift, but fans are being directed to her OnTheJLo website via her bio.

On Twitter, Jennifer blacked out her header and profile image, but her tweets appear to be intact. The same goes for her TikTok account.

This has fans buzzing that a new album could be on the way, as artists such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have wiped their socials to mark a new music era.

Jennifer’s last album, A.K.A., arrived in July 2014. Fans are hoping this means she is finally ready to release her long-awaited ninth studio album.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

they’re-#1:-elton-john-and-britney-spears’-“hold-me-closer”-tops-adult-pop-airplay-chart
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

They’re #1: Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” tops Adult Pop Airplay Chart

Interscope It's no secret Elton John enjoys watching his songs top the music charts. Now, he gets to celebrate another victory. "Hold Me Closer," his collab with Britney Spears, has topped Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay Chart. This becomes Sir Elton's second #1 song on the chart following his "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" with Dua Lipa, which soared to the top in March. This particular leaderboard looks into the amount of times songs are played across adult […]

todayNovember 23, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%