Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen, Elle King to co-host this year’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

todayNovember 17, 2022

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen and Elle King will be ringing in the New Year in downtown Nashville.

The two singers are co-hosting this year’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash along with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith.

According to ET Online, Jimmie’s excited to host the Bash not only because of his love of Nashville, but also because his hosting gig will allow him to shed some spotlight on his home state.

“I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware — primetime television on New Year’s Eve! Let’s bring this new year in right!” he states.

For her part, Elle says she’s excited to embrace Music City on New Year’s Eve, just weeks before her first full country album, Come Get Your Wife, drops in late January.

“Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live in Music City!” she adds.

Nashville’s Big Bash will air live on December 31 on CBS. Spanning five hours, the special will feature 50 performances from a host of country music’s biggest stars. Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Zac Brown Band are among the performers who have already been announced, with many more on the way.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

