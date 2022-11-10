AD
Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen will help reveal the nominees of the 65th Grammy Awards

todayNovember 10, 2022

ABC/Eric McCandless

The nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards haven’t even been announced yet, but country music is already being represented at the show.

The Recording Academy is planning to reveal its list of nominees on November 15; on Thursday, it revealed a list of artists who have history with the Grammys who will help reveal the nominations.

Among them is Jimmie Allen, who was nominated for Best New Artist at last year’s ceremony. He’s repping country music in an all-genre cast of acts in the big reveal, including John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Luis Fonsi and Smokey Robinson.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will broadcast on February 5, 2023, on CBS. Once again, the ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

