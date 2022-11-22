AD
Mike FM Music News

Joe Jonas reveals the best advice he received before becoming a father

todayNovember 22, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Joe Jonas is sharing the best parenting advice he ever received because he’s so happy he followed it.

Joe was the latest guest on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, and he spoke of the “amazing advice” he sought from his “favorite people who are parents” before he became a father: “literally enjoy every moment because it moves by so fast.”

Joe, who shares two children with wife Sophie Turner, continued, “I think about my own father and… he blinks and his sons are in their 30s.  Well, most of his sons.”

Joe also explained why parents need to “be a big kid” and not expect their children to always make the adult choice. “That imagination is so important for young kids,” he insisted, adding he “had that growing up” and that “molded” him into who he is now.

“If I was ever held back from being wacky and silly and putting a show on for my family and friends in my basement, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he declared. 

In addition to being a better father, Joe also spoke about how starting his band DNCE separately from the Jonas Brothers made him a better creative.

Joe said when “Cake By The Ocean” took off, it encouraged him to “grow as a writer and a producer and a creator.” He added that exploration benefited the JoBros when the band reunited.

“We have such respect for our individual ways of writing and producing,” he noted. “We used to argue our way through songwriting.” Joe said they now work on material separately before bringing it to the table, which allows them to pick “the best ofs.”  

Joe teased their upcoming songs will reflect where they are in life because they’re all on the same page: They’re fathers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

