Rev Rock Report

Joe Walsh talks VetsAid concert, more James Gang gigs and Dave Grohl doing “anything he wants”

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
Courtesy of VetsAid

Joe Walsh has assembled some of Ohio’s finest rock talent for this year’s edition of his VetsAid charity concert, but the lineup also includes one Ohio-born musician that Walsh says he didn’t even invite: Dave Grohl.

Walsh tells Billboard that in the six years since he started VetsAid — which raises awareness and money for veterans and their families — he’s found it “very uncomfortable” to ask bands to participate.  But when it came to Grohl, Walsh says, the Foo Fighters front man simply announced, “I’m gonna come.” When Walsh asked him, “What are you gonna do?” he replied, I don’t know, but I’m coming.”

It’s no surprise that Grohl would want to perform at the show, whose bill this year also includes Nine Inch Nails, The Breeders, The Black Keys, Drew Carey and Walsh’s own James Gang. After all, he and the James Gang performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in September, and Grohl joined them onstage at both concerts.

Grohl “can do anything he wants,” Walsh said of the drummer’s participation in the show, scheduled for this Sunday at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena. He adds. “I’m sure he’ll play ‘Rocky Mountain Way’ with me, probably help sing it.”

Despite the James Gang’s appearance being billed as “one last ride,” Walsh says they may decide to continue. “Glenn Frey used to say never say never, so I’m not,” he tells Billboard, noting that he really enjoyed playing “loud on 11” at the Hawkins concerts. He adds, “I didn’t realize how much I missed it…I can’t wait to play again.”

Since its inception, VetsAid has distributed more than two million dollars in grants from the concerts and other fundraisers. Sunday’s show will be livestreamed via veeps.com: You can buy tickets at vetsaid.veeps.com

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

