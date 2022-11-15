AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John Mellencamp dating skin care expert Marianelly Agosto

todayNovember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Gary Miller/Getty Images

John Mellencamp appears to have a new woman in his life. Us Weekly reports the 71-year-old rocker is dating 44-year-old skin care expert Marianelly Agosto.

A source tells the mag the pair “met through Teddi,” referring to Mellencamp’s daughter Teddi Mellencamp, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The insider adds they “have been on and off” and most recently reunited in late August.

Teddi seemed to confirm the relationship by sharing a photo of them earlier this month at an event together, although the source says their age difference could be a problem, noting, “she is much younger, 27 years his junior.” 

Of course, Mellencamp is no stranger to relationships. He’s been married three times and was also engaged to Meg Ryan after eight years of on-and-off dating. The romance officially ended in October 2019.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

live-like-a-dutton-with-coors’-new-‘yellowstone’-sweepstakes
insert_link

Entertainment News

Live like a Dutton with Coors’ new ‘Yellowstone’ sweepstakes

Paramount Network For those who can't get enough Yellowstone — and if Sunday's premiere ratings are any indication, that's a whole lot of people — Coors Banquet has the sweepstakes for you. The official beer brand of the hit Paramount Network show is giving folks a chance to live like a Dutton with a new sweepstakes. One winner and three friends will be sent on an all-expense-paid trip to the […]

todayNovember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%