John Mellencamp dating skin care expert Marianelly Agosto

John Mellencamp appears to have a new woman in his life. Us Weekly reports the 71-year-old rocker is dating 44-year-old skin care expert Marianelly Agosto.

A source tells the mag the pair “met through Teddi,” referring to Mellencamp’s daughter Teddi Mellencamp, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The insider adds they “have been on and off” and most recently reunited in late August.

Teddi seemed to confirm the relationship by sharing a photo of them earlier this month at an event together, although the source says their age difference could be a problem, noting, “she is much younger, 27 years his junior.”

Of course, Mellencamp is no stranger to relationships. He’s been married three times and was also engaged to Meg Ryan after eight years of on-and-off dating. The romance officially ended in October 2019.