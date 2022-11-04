AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Johnny Depp’s legal team files appeal against Amber Heard’s “erroneous” award in defamation case

todayNovember 4, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Although Johnny Depp scored a major win in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard back in June, his legal team isn’t resting on its laurels.

According to a legal filing obtained by Deadline, Depp’s attorneys have filed an appeal with Virginia’s Court of Appeals to contest the $2 million awarded to Heard in her $100 million defamation countersuit. Her team claimed she was defamed by statements made in the press by Depp’s friend and former lawyer Adam Waldman.

The filing opened, “This Court should reverse the judgment on Ms. Heard’s Counterclaim as to the April 27 Waldman Statement, but should otherwise affirm the judgment in Mr. Depp’s favor.”

It continued, “Even if the Court were to conclude that Mr. Depp could be held liable for Mr. Waldman’s allegedly tortious conduct, the trial court nonetheless erred…because Ms. Heard failed to present evidence…that Mr. Waldman acted with actual malice.”

As reported in June, a jury had decided Heard “maliciously” defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic and sexual violence.

While she did not name her ex-husband, Depp, in the article, the jury decided that the implication was clear and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The latter amount was capped to $350,000 by Virginia law.

Though Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit, she was not awarded any punitive damages.

Heard is expected to appeal the verdict.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cody-johnson-celebrates-a-big-touring-year-with-a-new-live-album,-‘cody-johnson-&-the-rockin’-cjb-live’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson celebrates a big touring year with a new live album, ‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’

Warner Music Nashville Cody Johnson is putting a stamp on a massive year with a new live album. The project, called Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, is due out December 2. A two-part collection boasting 27 tracks, the live album includes marquee hits and fan-favorites like “Dear Rodeo,” “Human” and his chart-topping “‘Til You Can’t.” In a statement, Cody says that this release celebrates his long-standing relationship with […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%