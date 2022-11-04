AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Joni Mitchell attends ‘Almost Famous’ opening night on Broadway

todayNovember 4, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell’s re-emergence into public life continued Thursday when she attended the opening night of the Broadway musical adaptation of filmmaker Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, Almost Famous.

Mitchell – who revealed it was her first-ever Broadway show – declared that the musical was “even better than the movie.”

Crowe, told Page Six on opening night that it was “bizarre” seeing a story that was inspired by his past as a young reporter for Rolling Stone now staged as a Broadway musical. He was also thrilled that Mitchell was there, and referenced the 1979 interview he did with the rock legend for Rolling Stone: “Joni Mitchell hadn’t done an interview in 10 years and chose me to be the young reporter that would do the interview, and it remains the best interview I’ve ever done,” he said.

Other rock luminaries in attendance on opening night included Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Rolling Stone founder Jan Wenner and legendary producer Clive Davis.

Mitchell, 78, had rarely performed in public since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, but she surprised everyone at this year’s Newport Folk Festival last July when she sang several songs, including her classics “Both Sides Now” and “The Circle Game” as guest of honor at the “Joni Jam,” organized by Brandi Carlile. That led to the October announcement that Joni would join Carlile for her first headlining concert in over two decades as part of Carlile’s Echoes through the Canyon concerts next year at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

$1.6b-powerball-jackpot-hits-world-record-amount
insert_link

National News

$1.6B Powerball jackpot hits world record amount

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest jackpot ever, lottery officials said. The record-setting jackpot has ballooned after 39 consecutive drawings yielded no grand prize winner, lottery officials said. The next drawing is Saturday night, marking the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. The cash value of Saturday's jackpot is $782.4 million, […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%