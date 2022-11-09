AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Josh Groban jokes about the wine he’d pair with his ﻿’Sweeney Todd’ ﻿meat pies

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

If you’re familiar with the story of Sweeney Todd, then you know about the human meat pies. So what would wine lover Josh Groban pair with one of Mrs. Lovett’s infamous pies?

When speaking to Eater, Josh thought he was being asked that question and seemingly had no reservations about answering. “I guess I’d probably switch to the merlot,” he candidly responded.

Josh will take on the role of the titular demon barber in a revival of the Tony-winning 1979 musical, in which the victims he slaughters are handed over to accomplice Mrs. Lovett’s “capable hands.”

As for whether or not Josh has any pie-making skills of his own, the singer confessed, “I simply provide the ingredients in my role as Sweeney. But I’ve never actually made a meat pie.”

At least he has tasted one — obviously the non-cannibalistic sort. “My girlfriend is British, and she introduced me to the cottage pie the other day, and I thought it was very yummy,” he said.

As for what else he’s doing to prepare for his upcoming role, Josh quipped, “I expect that I’m going to learn about shaving and a lot about barber skills. And through my extraordinary costar Annaleigh Ashford, I’m going to learn a lot about baking.”

Previews for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street begin February 26 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tickets are available on SweeneyToddBroadway.com.

In other Josh news, watch his hilarious cameo in the new “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, Weird, where he plays a waiter who serves dinner to Daniel Radcliffe‘s Al and Evan Rachel Wood‘s Madonna. The movie is now streaming on Roku.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carly-pearce-and-her-cmas-collab-partners-all-have-divorce-in-common:-“i-respect-them-so-much”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce and her CMAs collab partners all have divorce in common: “I respect them so much”

ABC/Connie Chornuk Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson have more than just their new collaboration, “You’re Drunk, Go Home” in common: All three artists have recently gone through very public divorces. That lends something extra special to their song, which they’re performing on the CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night. “It is funny and very ironic,” Carly acknowledges to ABC Audio ahead of the show. “I think it feels […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%