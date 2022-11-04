AD
Journey’s Jonathan Cain releases five-song holiday EP, ‘Christmas Is Love’

todayNovember 4, 2022

Identity Records/The Fuel Music

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain released a new holiday EP titled Christmas Is Love on Friday, November 4.

The five-song collection, which is available now via streaming services, was written and produced by Cain, with four of the tunes mixed and mastered by Jonathan’s frequent collaborator David Kalmusky at Nashville’s Addiction Sound Studios.

“Christmas is love. It is that simple,” says Cain about the message of the EP and its title track.

“Hope Was Born” highlights the story of the birth of Jesus, while “Who Is This Child” finds Cain marveling at Jesus’ arrival.

“I enjoy celebrating Christmas every year,” adds Jonathan. “What went down in the desert at Bethlehem, it’s such a monumental miracle that shouldn’t be taken for granted. It was a game-changer.”

The Christmas Is Love EP also includes “Wonder of Wonders,” a duet with Michael Tait of the popular Christian-rock act that Cain first released in 2019. The final song on the EP is “Behold,” a previously unreleased tune that Jonathan performed at his 2021 Wonder of Wonders Christmas Concert held at the City of Destiny church in Apopka, Florida, where his wife, Paula White-Cain, serves as pastor.

Cain is planning to host a 2022 edition of his Christmas Concert at the church on December 18.

Christmas Is Love follows Cain’s latest faith-based album, Arise, which arrived in May, and Journey’s new studio effort, Freedom, which was released in July.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

