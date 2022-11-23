AD
National News

Justice Department asks Mike Pence to sit for questioning in Jan. 6 probe

todayNovember 23, 2022

Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been contacted by the Justice Department, which is seeking to question Pence in connection with DOJ’s ongoing probe into former President Donald Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The former vice president is said to be considering the request, per sources.

The Department of Justice declined to comment when contacted by ABC News. A spokesperson for Pence did not respond to a request for comment.

Pence, who recently broke his silence on Trump and the events of Jan. 6 in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ David Muir, would be a critical witness for prosecutors.

As Pence told Muir, he was called on by Trump and his allies multiple times in the days leading up to Jan. 6 to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

“I mean, the president’s words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” Pence told Muir regarding Trump’s speech to supporters on the morning of Jan. 6 prior to the attack on the Capitol.

The DOJ news was first reported by The New York Times.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

