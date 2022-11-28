Kamden Ross Named SCAC Player of the Week

Helena Bonham Carter speaks on “vindicated” Johnny Depp and rails against “witch hunt” of cancel culture
Bonham Carter and Depp in 2005 -- John Shearer/WireImage Helena Bonham Carter is famous for speaking her mind and did so in a new interview with The Sunday Times. The former star of The Crown, who also starred in movies including Sweeney Todd with frequent collaborator Johnny Depp, vented to the publication about cancel culture. "You can't ban people," the English actress stated. "I hate cancel culture. It has become […]