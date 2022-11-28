Kamden Ross Named SCAC Player of the Week

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Kamden Ross of Schreiner Men’s Basketball, a sophomore center from Cibolo, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27.

Story courtest of SCAC

Ross averaged 18.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers split a pair of non-conference games over the weekend. On Saturday, he had a season-high 16 rebounds against LeTourneau paired with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. The following day, he shot an efficient 8-of-10 from field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free thow line while dishing out four assists in an 85-81 win against Howard Payne.

