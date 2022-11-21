AD
Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown adds summer leg to Drunk or Dreaming tour, with a stacked bill of opening acts

todayNovember 21, 2022

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kane Brown just added seven new days to his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, spanning between the middle of June and early August.

The new shows are set to feature a stacked lineup of opening acts. Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett, LoCash and Restless Road are all on the bill, and they’re divvying up dates across the U.S.

This particular leg of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour kicks off June 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but Kane will be on the road long before that. He has been overseas for some international dates on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour since September, and he’s booked more than 20 U.S. stops for the first half of the tour, kicking off in March.

In between shows on his busy touring schedule, Kane has also managed to release a Christmas song recently: his version of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”

Fans who want to see Kane at one of the newly-announced Drunk or Dreaming tour stops can go to his website to register for a fan presale, which opens November 28.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

