Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans reach divorce settlement

todayNovember 4, 2022

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have formally signed the paperwork on their divorce, according to a report from Page Six, which indicates that the two artists reached an agreement on October 24.

According to paperwork they signed on November 3, they’re dividing up assets in accordance with their prenuptial agreement. Among those is the home they shared in Nashville. Neither member of the former couple is currently living at the home, and it’s currently up for sale, with the proceeds set to be divided between them.

Kelsea and Morgan first announced that they were getting divorced in August. The “Heartfirst” singer shared the news first, telling her fans on an Instagram Story slide that she wanted them to hear it directly from her.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” she wrote.

Morgan also shared his thoughts on social media, saying, “I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not.”

The couple were married for nearly five years. They tied the knot in December 2017.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

