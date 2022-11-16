AD
Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini jumps in “Heartfirst” to celebrate her “cosmic” Grammy nomination

todayNovember 16, 2022

Kelsea Ballerini had a reason to celebrate when the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday: Her new single “Heartfirst” is nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

The singer was watching the nominees announcement in real time, and she shared video of her immediate reaction on social media. When the news broke, she was at a restaurant with some friends, and she immediately screamed with emotion when she heard her name called in the category.

“The song about following your heart no matter where it leads just [got] nominated for a Grammy,” Kelsea wrote in the caption of her post. “Couldn’t be more cosmic. Here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heart first.”

Kelsea’s new Grammy nod is the third of her career. The 65th Grammy Awards are set for February 5 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

