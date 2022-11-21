AD
Rev Rock Report

KIX’s Jimmy Chalfant “awake, alert, resting comfortably and in good spirits” after onstage “cardiac event”

todayNovember 21, 2022

Jimmy Chalfant, drummer of the band KIX, is “awake, alert, resting comfortably and in good spirits” after collapsing onstage suddenly during the “Don’t Close Your Eyes” rockers’ concert in Virginia Friday.

In a Facebook post, the group shares that Chalfant suffered a “cardiac event.”

“It is unknown at this time whether or not Jimmy actually suffered a heart attack,” the post reads. “Jimmy will be undergoing a series of tests to determine exactly what in fact occurred.”

The band adds, “KIX appreciates the outpouring of love and concern for Jimmy and thank everyone for their courteous understanding in the matter.”

Chalfant first joined KIX in 1978; he played with them through their first incarnation into the mid-’90s and since their reunion in 2003.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

