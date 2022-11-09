AD
Rev Rock Report

Lars Ulrich reflects on “epic,” “unique” Metallica concert honoring late Jon & Marsha Zazul

todayNovember 9, 2022

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Lars Ulrich has shared a statement reflecting on Metallica‘s tribute to late Megaforce Records co-founders Jon and Marsha Zazula at their concert in Florida over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Ulrich calls the show “an absolutely epic, unique, and unforgettable night.”

“Thank you to everyone who came from near and far away to partake,” the drummer writes. “Incredible to see so many familiar faces in the front row, out in the house and backstage.”

The Zazulas launched Megaforce in 1982 and signed a then-unknown Metallica to their first record deal. Marsha passed away in January 2021, followed by Jon in February 2022.

To celebrate the legacy of the Zazulas, Metallica’s tribute set focused entirely on the band’s early days, with performances of songs from the 1983-84 era.

“Special shout out to the three Zazula daughters, Danielle, Rikki & Blaire, our comrades from the Old Bridge Militia and our old school touring partners in Raven for making the trek and joining in the shenanigans,” Ulrich writes. “Mad love to all.”

Metallica’s next scheduled concert is their Helping Hands charity concert, taking place December 16 in Los Angeles. Greta Van Fleet is also on the bill.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

