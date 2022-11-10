AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Legendary guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter sets solo tour of the Midwest

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jimmy Steinfeld

Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, best known for his work with The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, has scheduled his first solo tour of the Midwest — in support of his first solo album, Speed of Heat.

The five-date tour is the latest leg of his debut solo tour, which started back in May. The run of shows starts December 14 in Milwaukee and visits Evanston, Illinois; Ferndale, Michigan; and Kent, Ohio, before wrapping up in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. Tickets are available now at jeffskunkbaxter.com.

In addition to songs from Speed of Heat, Baxter’s solo sets have included his versions of Steely Dan’s “My Old School,” “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number” and “Do It Again,” as well as The Doobies’ “China Grove.”

In recent years, Baxter has built a successful consulting career, advising the government and the Defense Department on missile defense and counterterrorism. In an interview in Stars and Stripes, Baxter also said he teaches jazz improvisation to intelligence analysts, which apparently helps with their problem-solving abilities.

As Baxter told the publication, “Problem solving, whether it’s doing a solo on the guitar in the middle of a song or trying to figure out are the Russians really going to come down the Fulda Gap, it’s kind of all the same. At least I see it as all the same.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘andor’-executive-producer-tony-gilroy-on-how-his-cast-stepped-up-his-writing,-finally-feeling-like-a-‘star-wars’-fan
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Andor’ executive producer Tony Gilroy on how his cast stepped up his writing, finally feeling like a ‘Star Wars’ fan

Lucasfilm Writer and director Tony Gilroy didn't consider himself a Star Wars fan when he was tasked with "saving" 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which underwent extensive reworking before it hit theaters. In fact, he said in 2018 on The Moment With Brian Koppelman podcast, "I've never been interested in Star Wars, ever." Under his guidance, however, the finished product went on to rank as one of the entire franchise's best entries in the eyes of fans who have always been interested in Star Wars.  But the writer […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%