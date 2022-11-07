AD
Entertainment News

Lin-Manuel Miranda joining Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ series

todayNovember 7, 2022

ABC

EGOT winner and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has jumped aboard another Disney project. Disney+ announced on Monday that the Mary Poppins Returns star will play the messenger god Hermes in the Disney+ project Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Miranda was shown smiling on set, standing next to a director-style chair with both the title of the show and his character name.

Disney+ says of the guest role, “The messenger god who looks out for travelers and thieves and is a bit of a trickster himself. He is charismatic & boisterous, the life of the party. Unfortunately, his charm does not do much to heal his strained relationship with his son, Luke. He’s hesitant to help Percy and his friends on their quest as sometimes getting involved is more trouble than it’s worth.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on Rick Riordan‘s bestselling Percy Jackson books, stars The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell as a yong man who discovers he’s the titular son of the Greek god Poseidon.

Adam Copeland — best known as WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Silicon Valley‘s Suzanne Cryer and The Flash‘s Jessica Parker Kennedy were recently added to the series, with Copeland recurring as Ares, the god of war. Cryer will guest star as Echidna, the mother of monsters, and Kennedy will guest star as Medusa, the infamous gorgon. Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman and Timm Sharp will also star.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

