AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lionel Richie talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: “I’m basically grateful”

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Lionel Richie sings “Easy” with Dave Grohl on guitar; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will air Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.  Lionel Richie is among this year’s inductees, and at the event earlier this month, he delved more into the honor and what it means to him.

“I started out as a fan, having no blessed idea of this night. And so when you think on where we are, where I am, this is like a couple of universes away from my original beginnings,” Lionel said.

He added that he’s thankful for the recognition, as he’s aware of many artists who’ve worked hard but still aren’t in the Hall of Fame class.

“What I think about is how many artists put their time in and didn’t get to the destination,” he continued. “And so I’m very blessed that I could be here. So I’m kind of — instead of being pumped, I’m basically grateful.”

As with many who’ve made acceptance speeches in front of a crowd, Lionel admitted he meant to say one more thing while accepting his Hall of Fame honor. Taking advantage of the opportunity backstage, he said, “In my speech, I forgot to say these words: Every artist needs a champion.”

At the ceremony, Lionel performed “Hello” and “All Night Long,” and was joined by Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl for a rendition of The Commodores’ “Easy.”

Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, Eminem and Judas Priest were also among the inductees into the Hall of Fame this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carly-pearce-shares-some-snapshots-as-she-starts-her-next-record:-“i-can’t-wait-to-share-where-i-am”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce shares some snapshots as she starts her next record: “I can’t wait to share where I am”

ABC After dropping several hints about new music on the way, Carly Pearce is ready to formally start her next chapter. The singer is currently in the studio working on her next record. She shared some snapshots of the process with her fans, and a note that reflects on what’s going on in her life, both musically and personally. “I told y’all I’ve been loving what I’ve been writing -- […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%