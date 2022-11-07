AD
Lionel Richie to be honored with Icon Award at 2022 AMAs

todayNovember 7, 2022

Ramona Rosales

Fresh off his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, Lionel Richie has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The Icon Award honors an artist for their achievements in the music industry on a global scale. Lionel, a 17-time AMA winner, will be on hand to accept the award and take a look back at his most iconic songs and AMA achievements. He’s reportedly the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception in the 1970s.

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” Lionel says in a statement. “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

The 2022 American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

