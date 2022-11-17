Listen to Megadeth cover Judas Priest’s “Delivering the Goods”

ABC Audio

Megadeth has released a cover of Judas Priest‘s “Delivering the Goods.”

Dave Mustaine and company recorded their version of the 1978 track in honor of Priest’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. You can listen to it now exclusively via Amazon Music.

Priest was inducted into the Rock Hall earlier this month with the Musical Excellence Award. In his acceptance speech, frontman Rob Halford spoke about the power of the heavy metal community.

“It doesn’t matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the color of your skin, the faith that you believe in or don’t believe in, everybody’s welcome,” he said.

The 2022 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will air this Saturday, November 19, on HBO.

Megadeth, meanwhile, just received a Grammy nomination in the Best Metal Performance category for “We’ll Be Back,” a track off their new album, ﻿The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!﻿