Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan is “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand” in his sentimental new song

todayNovember 4, 2022

Background
UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan finds God in an unconventional place in “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand,” a new song about how slowing down and getting outside in nature can sometimes feel more spiritual than going to church.

“This is such a personal song to me,” the singer says. “The world can be a busy place and I, like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on, but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”

The new song is a moment of reflection before a very busy couple of weeks for Luke. On Monday, he’s hosting ABC’s On the Road to the CMA Awards special, a collection of in-depth interviews exploring the highs and lows of touring life for country artists.

Next up, he’ll head home to Nashville for the 2022 CMA Awards, which he’s co-hosting with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena November 9 on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

