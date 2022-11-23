AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan will be “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand” this Thanksgiving

todayNovember 23, 2022

ABC/Gavin Bond

The man behind “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” is waxing philosophical with his latest tune.

Luke Bryan‘s follow-up to his top-ten-and-climbing “Country On” takes his love of the outdoors and adds a spiritual element.

“I wrote a song a couple of years ago called ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand,'” he explains. “And we always wanted to release it kind of during deer season. It’s out now and I love it.”

“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” he continues, “and [I] really love the story that it tells. And I think, you know, if you’re really into deer hunting and even being outdoors, I mean, so many times, whether you’re hunting or fishing or whatever, [it’s about] just kinda get[ting] to be out there and spend a little time with the big man upstairs.”

And that’s exactly what Luke plans to do over the November holiday.

“I’ve not hunted as much as I want to yet,” Luke tells ABC Audio, “but Thanksgiving week, I’m ready to go. I’ve got all my hunting plans in order.”  

Luke doesn’t have too much time to play, though. He resumes his Sin City residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 30. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

