AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man gets 25 years for stabbing Queens mom Orsolya Gaal

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a New York City mom of two to death and dumping her body in one of her son’s hockey bags.

David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter for the April 2022 killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, whose body was discovered in a duffel bag in Queens.

“This was a brutal killing, and no amount of prison time can bring the victim back to her loved ones,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing, however, provides a measure of justice and I hope the victim’s family can rest easier knowing that the person responsible was held fully accountable.”

According to the charges, around 12:30 a.m. on April 16, Bonola arrived at the home Gaal shared with her husband and two sons.

Bonola and the victim, who knew each other, started to argue, and when the fight escalated, Bonola slashed Gaal’s throat and stabbed her more than 50 times, according to the charges.

Around 4:15 a.m., Bonola was captured on a nearby home’s security video wheeling a hockey duffel bag belonging to one of Gaal’s sons, according to the charges. The bag, which contained Gaal’s body, was found at about 8 a.m.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

5.3-magnitude-earthquake-hits-western-texas,-southern-new-mexico
insert_link

National News

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico

Gary S Chapman/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted. The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time. Data from the USGS said the earthquake was felt as far east as Dallas […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%