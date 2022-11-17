AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man who threatened to crash plane into Tupelo Walmart dies in federal custody

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Nathan Griffith/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Federal prison records show that 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson, who was accused of stealing a small plane and threatening to fly it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, has died in custody.

Patterson was arrested on Sept. 3 and faced two federal charges; destruction of aircraft and attempt to commit an offense, court records show. Inmate records show he was being held in a Federal Detention Center in Miami and died on Monday.

Patterson allegedly stole a Beechcraft King Air C-90 twin engine aircraft from the Tupelo Regional Airport just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 3. As an employee of Tupelo Aviation, which operates out of the airport, he had access to the plane.

Shortly after taking off, Patterson made contact with E911 and was threatening to crash intentionally, according to police. Negotiators were able to convince him not to crash and to land the aircraft at Tupelo Airport.

He eventually aborted the landing and flew north, away from Tupelo. Around 9:20 a.m., when the plane was close to running out of fuel, Patterson posted a “goodbye” message on Facebook, police said at the time.

The plane eventually landed in a field in Ripley, Mississippi, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Police worked with Walmart and a nearby Dodge’s market to evacuate those stores and disperse people as much as possible.

Patterson was taken into custody as soon as the plane landed. Tupelo police said he was being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons and Tupelo Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

man-gets-25-years-for-stabbing-queens-mom-orsolya-gaal
insert_link

National News

Man gets 25 years for stabbing Queens mom Orsolya Gaal

WABC-TV (NEW YORK) -- A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a New York City mom of two to death and dumping her body in one of her son's hockey bags. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter for the April 2022 killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, whose body was discovered in a duffel bag in Queens. "This was a brutal killing, […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%