Buck Country Music News

Maren Morris will lend some festive musical magic to two Disney holiday specials

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
ABC/Randy Holmes

Maren Morris is lending her voice to not one but two upcoming Disney holiday specials.

In this year’s installment of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, fans can catch Maren’s performance of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The annual celebration, hosted by siblings Julianne and Derek Hough, returns on Sunday, November 27 and features performances filmed at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Disney World. The fun begins at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a few sneak peeks at what’s new and exciting at Disney, including a glimpse at the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

On Christmas Day — December 25 — Maren will return for Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade with a performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

For both specials, Maren’s repping the country genre on an all-genre bill. Black Eyed Peas, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and Chloe Flower are just a few of the acts who will perform during both seasonal presentations.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. The Houghs will return as co-hosts, along with Good Trouble’s Sherry Cola and grown-ish’s Marcus Scribner.

Both specials will air live on ABC. The Magical Holiday Celebration will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+, while the parade will stream live on Hulu.

