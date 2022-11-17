AD
Mariah Carey launches holiday-themed bath and body line

todayNovember 17, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Mariah Carey might not have won her trademark battle to become the de-facto “Queen of Christmas,” but she is aiming to be the best smelling one.

Mariah teamed with Find Your Happy Place for her very own bath and body collection that’s all about the holidays. Fans can get their hands on holiday scented candles, body lotions, bath gels, bath bombs and more that have the singer’s stamp of approval.

The new launch includes three lines: Winter Wonderland, Home for the Holidays and Cozy in Cashmere. Each features a mashup of festive scents, such as nutmeg, candy canes and sugared snow.

Winter Wonderland delights with scents of fresh pine, crushed candy cane, sugared snow, mistletoe and balsam, while Home for the Holidays smells of aromatic nutmeg, pumpkin puree, spiced chai and sweet cream.

The line is available exclusively at Walmart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

