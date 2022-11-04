Mariah Carey responds to Martha Stewart’s criticism about “skipping” Thanksgiving

Gotham/Getty Images

When Mariah Carey officially announced that it was “Mariah Season” — otherwise known as the time you can start listening to Christmas music and engaging in other Yuletide fun — she did so by showing her transformation from a spooky Halloween witch costume to a festive Santa-style dress. Now, she’s defending herself against criticism that in her rush to get to Christmas, she’s “skipping” Thanksgiving.

None other than Martha Stewart came for Mimi on the issue. “Mariah, you cannot give up Thanksgiving!” the lifestyle guru said. “Just because you don’t like turkey? I love turkey and many, many other people love turkey, so do not think that we’re gonna give up Thanksgiving just because you say so!”

“Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!” Mariah responded on Twitter.

Then, referring to Martha’s friendship with Snoop Dogg, she added, “P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”

Better get that invite in the mail, Martha.