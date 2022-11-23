AD
Mike FM Music News

Marie Osmond wants Selena Gomez to play her in a biopic

todayNovember 23, 2022

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

If Marie Osmond has her way, Selena Gomez would play her in a documentary about her life.

Speaking to E! News, the singer opened up about the possibility of having her very own biopic to tell her life story. “I think Selena Gomez would be amazing — only because she has been through a lot of the things that I’ve been through,” Marie raved.  

Both singers stepped into the limelight as children, to which Marie noted, “I think it’s nice to have a child’s perspective as being an entertainer because it’s very different.”

As for her experience growing up in front of an audience, the singer is grateful for what her life gave her. “I don’t look at life that way,” she said when asked if she missed out on having a normal childhood. “I look at what’s a positive. I like to dwell on that more than what I missed.”

Selena has not yet commented on the possibility of bringing the legendary singer’s life story to the big screen.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

