Matthew McConaughey reveals what he’s most thankful for ahead of the holidays

todayNovember 23, 2022

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

Matthew McConaughey has much to be thankful for, but there are two things in his life he holds most dear.

“Family and health,” he told ABC Audio ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The actor continued that while “a lot of people say” the same thing, he absolutely means it and “will say it again.”

“[I] look around and go, ‘The family’s still together and we’re healthy. We’re moving forward,'” McConaughey expressed. “That’s really the baseline of everything else in my life.”

While so many people already share his point of view, the Oscar winner explained why family and health should be on the top of everyone’s list. He explained, “I think in most of our lives, out of everything else we have to be thankful for, all of it pales. If the family’s not healthy, everything takes a backseat to that.”  

McConaughey wed model and designer Camila Alves in 2012. They share three children — two sons and a daughter. Their eldest is 14, a son named Levi, and their youngest is 9-year-old Livingston. Their daughter Vida is 12.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

