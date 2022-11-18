AD
Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Rowland and more to present at 2022 American Music Awards

todayNovember 18, 2022

The American Music Awards are this Sunday and helping to announce this year’s winners will be Meghan TrainorMelissa EtheridgeKelly Rowland and more.

Also helping to usher in winners will be “Unholy” singer ﻿Kim Petras﻿, country duo Dan + ShayEllie Goulding, country singers Jimmie AllenJessie James Decker and Dustin Lynch, as well as CiaraSmokey RobinsonSabrina Carpenter and “Big Energy” rapper Latto.

On the performances side, Stevie Wonder will sing with Charlie Puth in honor of Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie.  In addition, Pink will make the live television debut of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and also pay tribute to late legend Olivia Newton-John.

Fans can also expect to watch performances by Carrie UnderwoodImagine Dragons and Dove Cameron, as well as a collaborative performance of “I’m Good (Blue)” by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta.

The ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

