AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Adds Louis Martinez to Coaching Staff

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics Department has announced to hiring of Louis Martinez as an Assistant Coach for Schreiner Men’s Basketball.

Since 2008, Martinez has operated the HD Toros Basketball Club. The Toros are one of the top independent clubs in Texas.

Martinez was the Associate Head Coach at Antonian College Preparatory High School  from 2018-2020. He helped lead the Apaches to a TAPPS state championship in his first year and a runner up his second year.

Prior to his time at Antonian, Martinez was the Head Men’s basketball coach at San Antonio College (SAC) 2014-2017.

Martinez was the first assistant on the varsity basketball team of  St. Anthony High School, from 2012-2015.

Before arriving at SAHS, he was the freshman head coach at Holy Cross High School from 2011-2012.

Martinez began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant varsity coach at Lanier High School, his alma mater. 

Martinez earned All Conference Player honors as the starting point guard at St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas his junior and senior year of college from 2003-05. He earned his BA degree in Kinesiology from St. Edwards in 2005.

His first two years of college ball were played at New Mexico Junior College from 2001-03 in Hobbs, New Mexico. He earned his associates degree in Liberal Arts from there in 2003. 

Martinez graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 2001. He played on the varsity basketball team his last three years of high school. As a starter his junior and senior years he helped lead the Voks to back to back UIL State Tournament appearances. Losing in the 4A state championship his senior year. Martinez was selected as an All District 1st Team, All City 1st Team, All Region 1st Team, and All State 1st Team player his senior year.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

tropical-storm-nicole-live-updates:-4-dead-in-orange-county,-florida
insert_link

National News

Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: 4 dead in Orange County, Florida

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends later this month. Here's how the news is developing. All […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%