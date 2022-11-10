Men’s Basketball Adds Louis Martinez to Coaching Staff

Since 2008, Martinez has operated the HD Toros Basketball Club. The Toros are one of the top independent clubs in Texas.

Martinez was the Associate Head Coach at Antonian College Preparatory High School from 2018-2020. He helped lead the Apaches to a TAPPS state championship in his first year and a runner up his second year.

Prior to his time at Antonian, Martinez was the Head Men’s basketball coach at San Antonio College (SAC) 2014-2017.

Martinez was the first assistant on the varsity basketball team of St. Anthony High School, from 2012-2015.

Before arriving at SAHS, he was the freshman head coach at Holy Cross High School from 2011-2012.

Martinez began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant varsity coach at Lanier High School, his alma mater.

Martinez earned All Conference Player honors as the starting point guard at St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas his junior and senior year of college from 2003-05. He earned his BA degree in Kinesiology from St. Edwards in 2005.

His first two years of college ball were played at New Mexico Junior College from 2001-03 in Hobbs, New Mexico. He earned his associates degree in Liberal Arts from there in 2003.

Martinez graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 2001. He played on the varsity basketball team his last three years of high school. As a starter his junior and senior years he helped lead the Voks to back to back UIL State Tournament appearances. Losing in the 4A state championship his senior year. Martinez was selected as an All District 1st Team, All City 1st Team, All Region 1st Team, and All State 1st Team player his senior year.