AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia University 101-90

todayNovember 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their game against Concordia University 101-90.

The Mountaineers remained in Georgetown, Texas, for one final neutral site match against the Tornados from Concordia University.

The win streak for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now sits at five after the Mountaineers handled the Tornados for the second time this week. 

It was a dominant showing by big man, Kamden Ross, who finished with a game high 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

(5-0, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 33 pts, 15 reb, 3 blk

Darian Gibson – 21 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast

Dylan Mackey – 17 pts

Beau Cervantes – 14 pts, 6 ast

Next Game

Schreiner University vs LeTourneau University

Kerrville, TX

2:00 PM

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-basketball-falls-in-ot-to-millsaps-69-64
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls in OT to Millsaps 69-64

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team lost their game in overtime to Millsaps College 69-64. The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, for a neutral site game against the Majors from Millsaps College. After a close first half, Schreiner went into halftime down just 6 points. Then, after a second half rally, the Mountaineers tied things up and sent the game into overtime. Unfortunately, the run would end there though […]

todayNovember 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%