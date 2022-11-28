Men’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne University 85-81

Kamden Ross Named SCAC Player of the Week
KERRVILLE, TX: Kamden Ross of Schreiner Men's Basketball, a sophomore center from Cibolo, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men's Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27. Story courtest of SCAC Ross averaged 18.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers split a pair of non-conference games over the weekend. On Saturday, he had a season-high 16 rebounds against LeTourneau paired with 15 points […]