Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne University 85-81

todayNovember 28, 2022

Background
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home game against Howard Payne University 85-81.

It was a quick bounce back for the Moutaineers as they remained at home to take on the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

The Mountaineers once again found themselves trading baskets with the Yellow Jackets throughout the contest. However, this time Schreiner stayed solid down the stretch and went on to win the game 85-81.

It was another very impressive showing for sophomore big man, Kamden Ross. Ross finished with yet another double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, as well as 4 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (6-1, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 22 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl, 2 blk

AJ Aungst – 14 pts, 7 reb

Dylan Mackey – 13 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs University of St. Thomas (SCAC)

Houston, Texas

7:30 PM

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

