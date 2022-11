AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to compete in the Viking Open, hosted by Carl Alberts State College.

In the competition, the Mountaineers saw strong performances from Austin Cooley, Jayden Bustillos, Nawab Singh, and Robert Hernandez.

Cooley dominated his way to the finals and finished out going 4-0 against Wayland Baptist in the 197 1st place match.

Bustillos closed out with a 4th place finish at 141.

Singh and Hernandez both closed out with top 6 finishes at 184 and 285.

“All of these guys battled and the tournament had some serious depth, including D1, D2, D3, and some tough juco programs. I’m excited about the progress we’ve made and look forward to the progress that will come.” – Mario Vasquez, Head Coach

