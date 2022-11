AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team split their tri-dual against Oklahoma City University & Jarvis Christian.

The Mountaineers opened up with a 47-5 win over Jarvis Christian. Recording points for Schreiner was Jose Salinas (6), Jayden Bustillos (5), Micah Morrow (6), Levi Slaydon (6), Robert Daffin (6), Nawab Singh (6), Sal Reyes (6), and Roman Saldana (6).

In their dual against Oklahoma City University, the Mountaineers fell to OCU 38-7. Recording points for Schreiner was Jayden Bustillos (3) and Robert Hernandez (4).

