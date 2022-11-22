Metallica announces stream of Helping Hands benefit concert

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Metallica has announced a stream of their upcoming Helping Hands benefit concert.

The show, which takes place December 16 in Los Angeles, premieres live at 5:30 p.m. PT on Paramount+; it will also simulcast on Pluto and MTV’s YouTube channel.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the night, and viewers who tune in from the beginning will get to watch Greta Van Fleet‘s opening set. Metallica also teases “special guests and presentations” as well as “a few surprises before we hit the stage.”

Helping Hands, which supports Metallica’s All Within My Hands charity foundation, first launched in 2018. The show features a rare acoustic set by the metal legends.

For more info, visit Metallica.com.