AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Michael Hutchence’s sister blasts Helena Christensen for not revealing information about brain injury

todayNovember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Michael Putland/Getty Images

Tuesday marks 25 years since INXS frontman Michael Hutchence died, and now, his sister is expressing her anger over his ex-girlfriend’s failure to reveal the truth about his state of mind at the time of his death.

Hutchence hanged himself in a Sydney hotel room on November 22, 1997, and at the time, his family had no idea he was suicidal. In the 2019 documentary Mystify, however, his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Helena Christensen, revealed he had suffered brain damage as a result of an assault by a taxi driver in Copenhagen. She said he wound up with a crack in his skull, and it caused him to suffer uncontrollable rages, something his sister, Tina Hutchence, wished she had divulged earlier.

Tina tells The Sun she knows her brother was “happy” with Christensen, but she says, “I did feel angry when I first found out about the assault, as I felt it was her duty to say something to his family,” especially since there were so many terrible rumors surrounding his death, including ones suggesting he died during a sex game.

“She was very close to our parents and could have easily reached out,” Tina says. “My first thought was, ‘He died all those years ago. Why didn’t she say something before now?’” She adds, “I’m sure that if Michael didn’t have that accident in Denmark, he would still be with us today.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

axl-rose-says death-of-nazareth’s-dan-mccafferty-is-“a-tough-pill-to-swallow”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Axl Rose says death of Nazareth’s Dan McCafferty is “a tough pill to swallow”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for BT PR Axl Rose has posted a statement honoring late Nazareth vocalist Dan McCafferty, who died November 8 at age 76. Acknowledging the delay in his response to the news, the Guns N' Roses rocker writes, "Haven't addressed this...been a tough pill to swallow...Very, very sad to learn of the passing of Dan McCafferty of Nazareth." Rose shares that he learned of McCafferty's death shortly before […]

todayNovember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%