AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mike Birbiglia reveals how he came to be Taylor Swift’s “nightmare” son

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Actor Mike Birbiglia played Taylor Swift‘s “nightmare” son in her “Anti-Hero” music video, and he revealed it was a total fluke that he nabbed the role.

Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Birbiglia explained how he landed on the pop star’s radar. “It was just a flukey thing,” he revealed, saying they met through their “mutual friend” Jack Antonoff

He recalled, “She was writing the music video the day that we happened to meet and we were having pizza with Jack and a bunch of folks and she thought, ‘Oh, you!'”

He also revealed how Taylor imagined the kind of child her future son, whom she named Preston, would be like in the music video. “Apparently in her mind, she thought, ‘This is the dystopic… nightmare version of what my son would be,'” the Broadway star remarked before adding, “That’s my dream come true.”

Birbiglia received “a text from her a month or two later” and thought he was being “cat fished” because she greeted him with, “Hey! This is Taylor Swift!”

She laid out the details of her grand vision, and Birbiglia wrote back, “Count me in!” In all, the actor is honored he was “a little part of a big, super thing.”

Colbert brought up that Birbiglia now has Taylor’s number and asked if he had his cellphone on him. Thankfully, Birbiglia didn’t bring it on the stage because it seemed Colbert was ready to use him as a conduit to reach the pop star.

Birbiglia also tried deflecting by suggesting Taylor texted him from “a burner.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

watch-cher-in-futuristic-ad-for-new-balmain-bag,-the-blaze
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Watch Cher in futuristic ad for new Balmain bag, The Blaze

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images In September, Cher was a surprise guest at the finale of the Balmain fashion show in Paris. Now, she's starring in a new ad for the luxury label's new bag: The Blaze. At the fashion show, Cher wore a skintight, black jumpsuit with pointy shoulders and black platform shoes. In the ad, she's wearing the same outfit and is shown seated on a throne. […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%