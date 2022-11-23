AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Misfits scrap New Year’s Eve Vegas show due to “unexpected personal matter”

todayNovember 23, 2022

Misfits will no longer be ringing in 2023 onstage.

The reunited horror punks — consisting of original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, along with longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein — have canceled their upcoming New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas, citing an “unexpected personal matter.”

“We look forward to hopefully seeing you at a show in 2023,” the group says.

Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds at their point of purchase.

Danzig and Only reunited in 2016 — 33 years after the former left the Misfits in 1983 — and have played a number of one-off shows since. Their most recent performance took place last month in Dallas to celebrate Halloween weekend.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

