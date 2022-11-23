Misfits scrap New Year’s Eve Vegas show due to “unexpected personal matter”

Misfits will no longer be ringing in 2023 onstage.
The reunited horror punks — consisting of original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, along with longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein — have canceled their upcoming New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas, citing an “unexpected personal matter.”
“We look forward to hopefully seeing you at a show in 2023,” the group says.
Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds at their point of purchase.
Danzig and Only reunited in 2016 — 33 years after the former left the Misfits in 1983 — and have played a number of one-off shows since. Their most recent performance took place last month in Dallas to celebrate Halloween weekend.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.