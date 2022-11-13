AD
National News

Missing mother of 2 left ‘significant amount of blood’ in home before disappearance

todayNovember 13, 2022

Castillo Family

(LOS ANGELES) — Rachel Castillo, a mother of two, disappeared last week under suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, leaving behind “a significant amount of blood” at the scene, according to local police.

Simi Valley Police believe Castillo is in danger, and the family is desperately seeking answers.

“Upon further investigation, a significant amount of blood was located in her home. Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown. Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk,” the Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Castillo, 25, has two children and lives with her sister just miles away from their parents, her family told ABC affiliate KABC.

She had dropped off her children to their father Thursday morning, before she disappeared, her family told KABC.

“As soon as I saw the blood, that’s when I realized something wasn’t right,” Emily Castillo, her sister, told the local station. She had returned home Thursday night. “So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911.”

Many of her belongings – including phone, keys and car – were still at the home, her family said.

Detectives said Castillo is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

