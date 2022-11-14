AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Missing mother of two found dead, ex-husband named primary suspect: Police

todayNovember 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) — Rachel Castillo, a mother of two who disappeared last week under suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said.

Castillo’s remains were found in a remote location in Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said Sunday.

Police have named Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne, as the primary suspect. He was arrested Sunday afternoon at this parent’s house in Victorville in connection with the homicide, Simi Valley police said.

“This investigation has rapidly evolved over the past few days,” police said. “This case is still under investigation and some details cannot be released due to legal and investigative reasons. The Simi Valley Police Department will release additional details related to this case when it is available.”

local police said earlier Sunday that there was “a significant amount of blood” left at the scene following Castillo’s disappearance.

“Upon further investigation, a significant amount of blood was located in her home. Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown. Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk,” the Simi Valley Police Department had said in an earlier statement.

Castillo, 25, has two children and lives with her sister just miles away from their parents, her family told ABC affiliate KABC.

She had dropped off her children to their father Thursday morning, before she disappeared, her family told KABC.

“As soon as I saw the blood, that’s when I realized something wasn’t right,” Emily Castillo, her sister, told the local station. She had returned home Thursday night. “So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911.”

Many of her belongings — including her phone, keys and car — were still at the home, her family said.

Anyone with information can contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

six-dead-after-two-planes-collide-and-crash-during-wwii-air-show-in-dallas
insert_link

National News

Six dead after two planes collide and crash during WWII air show in Dallas

(DALLAS) -- Six people are dead following a collision that occurred at a World War II air show in Dallas, authorities said Sunday. Two vintage aircraft collided in mid-air and crashed during the event Wings Over Dallas on Saturday, organizers said. The event featured flying demonstrations of WWII fighter planes at the Dallas Executive Airport. "Authorities will continue working today on the investigation & identification of the deceased. Please pray […]

todayNovember 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%