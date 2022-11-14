Missing mother of two found dead, ex-husband named primary suspect: Police

AD

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) — Rachel Castillo, a mother of two who disappeared last week under suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said.

Castillo’s remains were found in a remote location in Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said Sunday.

Police have named Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne, as the primary suspect. He was arrested Sunday afternoon at this parent’s house in Victorville in connection with the homicide, Simi Valley police said.

“This investigation has rapidly evolved over the past few days,” police said. “This case is still under investigation and some details cannot be released due to legal and investigative reasons. The Simi Valley Police Department will release additional details related to this case when it is available.”

local police said earlier Sunday that there was “a significant amount of blood” left at the scene following Castillo’s disappearance.

“Upon further investigation, a significant amount of blood was located in her home. Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown. Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk,” the Simi Valley Police Department had said in an earlier statement.

Castillo, 25, has two children and lives with her sister just miles away from their parents, her family told ABC affiliate KABC.

She had dropped off her children to their father Thursday morning, before she disappeared, her family told KABC.

“As soon as I saw the blood, that’s when I realized something wasn’t right,” Emily Castillo, her sister, told the local station. She had returned home Thursday night. “So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911.”

Many of her belongings — including her phone, keys and car — were still at the home, her family said.

Anyone with information can contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.