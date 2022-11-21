AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Mom of missing Savannah toddler charged with his murder

todayNovember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Chatham County Police Department/Facebook

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — The mother of missing Savannah, Georgia, toddler Quinton Simon has been charged with his murder after remains were found at a landfill, police announced Monday.

Leilani Simon, 22, reported her 20-month-old son missing on Oct. 5. One week later, Chatham County police said they believed Quinton was dead and authorities named the boy’s mother as the primary suspect.

Simon has been charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements, according to Chatham County police.

Police said they don’t anticipate any other arrests besides Simon.

On Oct. 18, police said they believed Quinton had been left in a dumpster, and authorities announced that a search was underway for his body in the local landfill.

Searchers spent 30 days scouring 1.2 million pounds of trash, police said.

Searchers found remains at the landfill on Friday, police said, and testing is now underway to determine whether the remains belong to Quinton.

“The working conditions were grueling and hazardous, and searchers knew that the chances of finding Quinton were low,” police said in a statement. “Historically, the FBI says landfill searches are only successful 5% of the time.”

“We are indebted to the many law enforcement and public service agencies who assisted with this search,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘our-environment-shapes-us’:-ojibwe-architect-sam-olbekson-designs-from-an-indigenous-perspective
insert_link

National News

‘Our environment shapes us’: Ojibwe architect Sam Olbekson designs from an Indigenous perspective

(NEW YORK) -- Sam Olbekson was first exposed to architecture at age five, when his uncle was a construction worker on a project to build the Minneapolis American Indian Center. Decades later, Olbekson, 51, now runs his own architecture firm, Full Circle Indigenous Planning. He’s also MAIC's board president, designing an addition to the building which will begin construction next month. A citizen of the White Earth Nation of Ojibwe […]

todayNovember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%