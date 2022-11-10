AD
Buck Country Music News

Morgan Evans opens up about “lonely” experience going through divorce from Kelsea Ballerini

todayNovember 10, 2022

ABC

Morgan Evans is reflecting on a difficult personal chapter — and finding solace in connecting with others who’ve been through similar experiences — as he opens up about his recent divorce from fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini.

“One of the hardest parts [of going through a divorce] is how lonely it feels,” Morgan told All Access on the red carpet of the 2022 CMA Awards this week.

But speaking to others who’ve gone through the same thing makes him feel a little less alone. “It’s strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it, which I didn’t,” he continues.

Kelsea broke the news of their divorce in late August, and Morgan subsequently confirmed the split on his social media, writing, “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

He has since debuted a powerful new ballad called “Over For You,” which chronicles the loss and devastation he felt after being blindsided by a breakup.

“It’s been a rough few months in my life,” Morgan went on to say. “Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot of that.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

