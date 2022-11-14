Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry and more

Cyndi Lauper will be on hand to help announce the new class of Grammy nominees on Tuesday. The two-time Grammy winner, along with country duo Dan + Shay, will perform during the livestream, which starts 12 p.m. ET.

﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s “Anti-Hero” holds steady on the﻿ Billboard ﻿Hot 100, topping the chart for a third straight week. The song was streamed 31.1 million times and sold 327,000 copies — thanks to seven new remixes — over the past week.

Harry Styles helped a fan, who is four months pregnant, with a gender reveal at his Los Angeles concert. People reports he teased the crowd by singing, “I know something you don’t know” before using a dramatic drumroll to reveal, “It’s a … GIRL!”

﻿Adele﻿ was hit by a bizarre rumor — The Mirror﻿ reports the singer sank roughly $500,000 into a backstage breathing “bubble” to protect her voice during her residency. Apparently the concern is how Las Vegas’ hot and humid climate could affect her voice.

Nick Jonas revealed the four signs he exhibited prior to being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes: weight loss, irritability, excessive thirst and frequent urination. He hopes his Instagram video will increase awareness.

﻿Katy Perry﻿ reached the lunch-making stage of motherhood. She told Extra that after her ﻿PLAY residency shows she makes daughter Daisy Dove‘s lunches. “I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe,” she said. “It’s such a science.”

If you’re ever feeling insecure about your acne, take a page from Justin Bieber. GQ reports the singer had a breakout and wore two star-shaped pimple patches — one on his forehead and another on his chin — in public.

Ingrid Michaelson teamed up with Keane for a duet of his 2009 smash “Somewhere Only We Know.” You can catch it on Instagram.