Mike FM Music News

Music notes: David Archuleta, Josh Groban, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Jewel and Camila Cabello

todayNovember 30, 2022

Background
David Archuleta shared a behind-the-scenes look at making his new music video, “Faith In Me.” David also spoke with Variety about the track and revealed he rewrote it “to accommodate where I’m at now as we originally began writing it before I came out.” He adds the song is about “not [caring] what anyone thinks.”

You would think Josh Groban would be all about the holidays on his TikTok, but instead he’s all about Mother Nature. Sharing a video of a quiet bubbling stream in a forest, he wrote, “This is a #naturetok account now.”  

Sam Smith had a sultry way of teasing their next single, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.” Sam shared a video of them sans pants dancing on a balcony overlooking the city. Sam didn’t announce a release date.

Alicia Keys shouted out Shawn Mendes when speaking to ET Canada. “Oh, I love Shawn,” she raved of her mentee, adding Canadians also “love the Shawn” because “he’s Canadian!” She also hinted she is a big fan of him because he’s “not a phony.”

Jewerealized she can’t have her cake and eat it too when it comes to TikTok filters. She tried to turn herself into a “unicorn kitten” using a “transform” prompt filter, but the end result was not pretty. “It’s the teeth at the end that did it,” she captioned the hilarious video.

﻿Camila Cabello ﻿surprised joined Latin superstar Camilo ﻿on stage during his sold out show at Microsoft Theater to perform their duet “Ambulancia.”  Camilo thanked Camila for their friendship and shared a video of their joint performance.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

